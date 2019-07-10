Egbers Flighting/Peck Mfg./Harris Exteriros/Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Waste Connections of NE/Crop Metrics/Mane Attractions/Sawyer Construction-Fremont Nighthawks U12 "AA" baseball team won four-straight games recently.
Fremont downed the La Vista Panthers 8-7 as Caden Demuth, Carter Vanek, Austin Owens and Carter Vanek pitched. Joe Archer and Owens had two hits apiece. Garrett Rau, Vank and Jackson Schutt had one hit each.
The Nighthawks then beat the Columbus Mariners 13-9 and 20-5 in a doubleheader.
Joe Archer, Rau and Mason Nau had two hits each in the opener. Ashton Lamb and Archer pitched.
In the second game, Rau struck out four and allowed one run as the starters. Vanek and Owens worked in relief. Owens had two hits and Rau slugged a double.
The Nighthawks then beat the Council Bluffs Dinger Diamondbacks 20-1.
Schutt had four hits while Nau and Lamb had three each. Cole Hazen and Owens had two apiece.
Jackson Van Horn, Hazen, Nau and Schutt pitched. James Fittje and Caden Ristau led the defense.