Nighthawks youth baseball, softball seasons canceled

The Fremont Nighthawks organization announced Friday that its youth baseball and softball teams will not play this summer.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and after careful consideration of the State of Nebraska’s Guidelines for Youth Baseball and Softball along with considering the health and safety of our players and coaches, Fremont Nighthawks, Inc has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Nighthawks Baseball and Lady Hawks Softball season,” the press release said.

The organization cited “the maintaining social distancing of players, sanitizing of equipment, the dugout and restrooms, managing parents and fans during games and the USSSA waiver requirements,” as reasons for suspension of the season.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a plan to allow baseball and softball teams to begin practicing on June 1 with games starting two weeks later on Monday, with guidelines set by the state in place.

“During these uncertain times, Fremont Nighthawks, Inc, believes the health and safety of our players and their families, or coaches and our “at risk community” is our main priority and we feel this is the best decision we can make under the current circumstances,” the press release added. “We hope everyone stays safe and healthy and we look forward to the 2021 season.”

