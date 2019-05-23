The U11B United Black soccer team, sponsored by Mid America Washout, suffered a 5-4 loss to STCOL recently.
Cristian Parra had four goals for the Black. Josiah Pitterson, Garret Nielsen, Alejandro Villagomez and Elijah Miller had assists.
