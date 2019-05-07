The U12 United Gold, sponsored by Patino Barbershop, captured first place recently at the FSC Spring Soccer Tournament.
In the opening game, the Gold defeated Captial of Lincoln 4-3.
Juan Guanzalez scored two goals while Alex Trinidad and Juan Gonzalez scored one goal each. Tyler Harrill had an assist.
Wesley Patino and Lex Cook shared the goalie duties.
In the second game, the Gold defeated the Fremont U11 8-2.
Trinidad, Maurice Bryant, Guanzalez, Harrill, Davis Jones, Cook and Jason Interiano Magana scored goals. The other score was an "own goal."
Patino and Bryant shared the goalie duties.
The Gold rolled to a 13-0 win over Gretna as Cook and Patino combined for the shutout.
Interiano Magana scored four goals to lead Patino. Trinidad and Harrill added three apiece while Gonzalez added two. Dominque Johnson also scored.
Trinidad and Interiano Magana had one assist apiece.
Patino Barbershop wrapped up the championship by defeating Capital of Lincoln 4-2.
Patino and Cook shared the duties in goal while Interiano Magana had two scores. Trinidad and Bryant assisted on the goals.
Also scoring for the Gold were Trinidad and Johnson.
The Gold also notched a 4-2 win over the previously unbeaten Elkhorn Soccer Club Sparta.
Cook played goal the entire game. Trinidad, Bryant (off a Trinidad assist), Guanzalez (off a Trinidad assist) and an "own goal" accounted for the scoring.