The Patino's Barbershop U12 boys soccer team went 2-0-1 in recent games.
The Papillion Soccer Club scored two quick goals, but Patino's battled back. Alex Trinidad had two goals and Dominque Johnson added one during a 3-2 win.
Wesley Patino and Lex Cook shared the duties in goal.
In another game, Patino's picked up a 3-2 win. Juan Gonzalez scored twice and Trinidad once. Maurice Bryant, Patino and Cook saw action at goalie
Patino's also played to a 1-1 tie recently. Jason Magana Inferano had the goal off an assist by Gonzalez.