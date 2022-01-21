 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration open for youth baseball, softball

Nighthawks

Registration is now open for both the 2022 Ladyhawks summer softball program as well as the Nighthawks summer baseball program. 

Registration forms for either program can be found at www.leaguelineup.com/fremont-sports.

In person registration can also be done on Saturday, Jan. 29 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Lou’s Sporting Goods as well as between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the same location.

Girls age 7 thru 18 are eligible to participate and all girls who register will be placed on a team if there are enough participants to make a team. The teams will play between eight and 12 games as well as one or two tournaments depending on the age bracket.

Boys age 7-9 are are eligible to participate in the Colts League and all boys who register will be placed on a team. For ages 10-14, the Power Teams will play in the Elkhorn Athletic Association League if there are enough participants to make a team. 

