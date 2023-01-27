Registration open for youth summer baseball, softball

The Fremont Nighthawks, Ladyhawks and Mightyhawks summer league registration is now open.

Online registration is available at www.fremontsporstne.org under the Registration Info page.

Sizing help for uniforms for the Ladyhawks and Nighthawks teams is available at Lou’s Sporting Goods in downtown Fremont.

2023 Mightyhawks Summer Co-Ed Baseball

Girls and boys ages four through seven are eligible to participate and all players who register will be placed on a team if there are enough participants to make a team. The uniforms will be cotton t-shirts.

2023 Ladyhawks Summer Softball

Girls ages seven through 18 are eligible to participate and all girls who register will be placed on a team if there are enough participants to make a team. The teams play eight to 14 games plus one to two tournaments depending on the age group.

2023 Nighthawks Summer Baseball

Colts League boys ages 7-9 are eligible to participate and all boys who register will be placed on a team if there are enough participants to make a team. Power Teams boys ages 10-14 are eligible to participate on a team in the Elkhorn Athletic Association League if there are enough participants to make a team.

The teams will play 8-12 games and participate in a tournament depending on the age group.