AXTELL — Lauren Thiele of Wahoo advanced to the semifinals of the girls match-play championships on Tuesday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club.
Thiele, seeded fourth, opened with a 7 and 5 win over Adalia Maiyo of Lincoln in the Round of 16. She then beat fifth-seeded Sydney Taake of Papillion 3 and 2.
Now Thiele will focus on Aurora’s Danica Badura, who is the top seed. The younger sister of 2019 Nebraska Match Play champion Caleb Badura downed 16th-seeded Julia Karmazin of Omaha 7 and 6 before earning a 3 and 1 win over ninth-seeded Madi Schlaepfer of Gering in the quarterfinals.
The other semifinals will feature 10th-seeded Baylee Steele of North Platte and sixth-seeded Jalea Culliver of Omaha.
Steele opened with a 4 and 3 win over Katie Ruge of Omaha. She then downed second-seeded Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha, who was the 2018 Class A state co-champion at Omaha Westside last fall. Steele finished fifth in the same tournament.
Culliver, who shared the prep title with Hanna last fall while attending Omaha Marian, needed 19 holes to beat Emily Karmazin of Omaha in the opening round. She then beat Avery Mitchell of Bayard 3 and 2.
The boys quarterfinals are also set.
Oakland’s Ian Lundquist, who was the No. 31 seed after qualifying, won a pair of matches. He beat second-seeded Chris Rasmussen of Elkhorn, who shot a 4-under 68 in qualifying, 3 and 2 and then downed 15th-seeded Kasch Morrison 1-up.
Lundquist will face Tyler Welch of Seward in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will face either Josh Peters of Omaha or Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn. The latter was the Class B boys state champion in May.
Top-seeded Reed Malleck of York will play Isaac Heimes of Norfolk in another quarterfinal. The winner of that match will face either 13th-seeded Josh Bartels or 21st-seed Nolan Sughroue of Juniata.
Malleck beat Geran Sander of Lincoln 5 and 3 and Thomas Byson of Lincoln 7 and 6. Heimes defeated Rourke Jensen of Lincoln 3 and 1 and Tanner Ruda of North Platte 3 and 2.
Bartels netted wins over Nolan Johnson of Gretna (6 and 5) and Jake Kluver of Norfolk (6 and 4). Sughroue beat Colin Kitson of Omaha (1-up) and Hudson Schulz of Lincoln (4 and 3).