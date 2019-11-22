The Fremont Middle School Reserve "A" team defeated Ralston 43-19 recently.
Chase Wray paced the Tigers with 12 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Dylan Hart added eight and Caden Ristau finished with seven. Ethan Peterson, Matt Canales and Tyson Queen led the defense.
The FMS "B" team downed Ralston 27-17. Wray had six points for the Tigers while Levi Toben added five. Jase LaDay finished with four. Defensive leaders were: Noah Miller, Taten Miller and Alex Diers.