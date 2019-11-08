{{featured_button_text}}
The Fremont Middle School varsity and junior varsity basketball teams defeated Kirn on Thursday night.

In the varsity game, Charles Richmond scored 14 points, including four 3-point baskets, as the Tigers won 51-18. Max Smith and Colin Ridder added eight points each.

Nathan Jones, Isaac Williams and Matthew Hartung were defensive players of the game.

Morgan Moore scored 14 points, including a trio of treys, to lead the FMS JV team to a 49-19 win. Caleb Kirby chipped in 12 points and Landon Schurman added six.

Brandon Bogle, Maurice Bryant and Caden Kolm were defensive players of the game.

