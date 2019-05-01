{{featured_button_text}}
Tournament champs

The Fremont Force won the York Softball Tournament last weekend. The Force beat York, Ashland, Central City and Seward before rallying from a two-run deficit in the final inning to beat Wahoo Neumann in the championship game. Team members, front row, from left, are: Brittney Harms, Megan Millard, Kyra Bowen, Jenna McClain, Annika Boden and Jade McManus. In the back row, from left, are: Hailey Bassett, Melaney Gates, Avery Gossett, Britt Nielsen, Brylee Nelsen and Claire Mlnarik.

 Chris Nielsen / Courtesy Photo
