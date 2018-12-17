The Trinity Lutheran boys basketball team went 1-2 in recent games.
On Dec. 6, the Panthers defeated Cedar Bluffs 54-9 as Jack Bang had 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Trevor Denker added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Cade Podany finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Jacob Beans contributed eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
Nick Gomez had four points and Dalton Newcomer added three.
The Panthers dropped a pair of games in the Christian Classic on Dec. 10.
Wahoo Neumann beat Trinity 42-16. Denker had seven points and seven rebounds. Bang added four points, two assists and four steals. Beans had three points and Newcomer chipped in two.
Fremont Bergan downed the Pantherrs 41-18.
Denker, Newcomer and Jacob Knudsen had four points each. Bang had three and Nick Gomez added two. Podany finished with one.
Denker had a team-best nine rebounds and Bang distributed two assists.