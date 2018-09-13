The Trinity Lutheran junior varsity volleyball team dropped a pair of games recently at Immanuel Lutheran in Columbus.
Lincoln Lutheran downed the Panthers 25-13, 25-17.
Cadence Fickbohm had four aces and two digs for the Panthers. Madilynn Hunke had three aces, five points and two set assists. Vera Rise finished with three set assists and six digs. Allsion Wolf contributed four digs, two points and an ace. Izzy Nuss had two assists and an ace.
Immanuel beat the Panthers 25-8, 25-17.
Wolf had two aces while Rise had nine digs. Fickbohm had two point and Nuss had three digs. Hunke had a set assist.