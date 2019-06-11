The U12 United Gold boys soccer team, sponsored by Patino’s Barbershop, captured first place in the Wolves Spring Rec Cup recently.
The Gold tied their first game of the tournament before rattling off three straight victories.
In the opener, Patino’s played the U12B Arsenal to a 4-4 tie.
Alex Trinidad scored off an assist by Juan Gonzalez while Maurice Bryant scored on a header off of Trinidad’s corner kick. Trinidad also added two unassisted goals.
Lex Cook was in goal for the Gold.
In the second game, Patino’s rolled to a 5-1 win over the PSC Sounders.
Trinidad had three goals while Bryant and Erik Gildow added one. Gonzalez and Trinidad contributed assists while Cook was in goal.
The Gold then defeated IFA U12 Primero 6-1.
Trinidad led the way with three goals. Bryant kneed in one goal off a Trinidad corner kick and added a header off a Trinidad corner kick. Gonzalez also scored while Davis Jones contributed an assist.
Cook handled the goalie duties.
Trinidad accounted for all of the scoring as Patino’s knocked off U12B Arsenal 3-1 in the final game.
Cook was in goal.