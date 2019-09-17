The Fremont Soccer Club U16/17 United Gold defeated the DFC Aztecs 3-2 recently.
Edgar Morales scored two goals in the first half while his cousin, Robbie Morales, added a third goal in the same half.
Joining Edgar and Robbie Morales as offensive leaders were: Christian Andrade, Paulo Torres, Jeremy Bernal, Joel Barcenas, Lalo Parra, Leo Parra, Enrique Padilla and Ajaria Hernandez.
David Barcenas, Valentine Ventura, Edwin Rivera, Alexis Paz, Junior Garcia, Jackson Korman and Kyle Stearns led the defense.
Parker McInroy had a solid game at goalkeeper.