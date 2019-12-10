Omaha Westside downed the Fremont Middle School Reserve "A" boys basketball team 50-45 in overtime recently.
Dylan Hart led Fremont with 15 points. Chase Wray and Caden Ristau contributed eight apiece. Defensive leaders were Matt Canales, Tyson Queen and Dylan Carlson.
Fremont lost the Reserve "B" game 36-27. Levi Toben led the Tigers with 13 points. Taten Miller added six and Noah Miller contributed four.
Jase LaDay and Wray were defensive leaders.
The "A" team finished the season with a 4-6 record while the "B" team went 3-7.