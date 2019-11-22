Westside defeated the Fremont Middle School in a pair of boys' basketball games Thursday night.
In the varsity game, Westside prevailed 45-29.
Jadyn Cascio Jensen led Fremont with 11 points. Colin Ridder added seven while Max Smith chipped in six. Isaac Williams, Matthew Hartung and Ryan Dix were the defensive players of the game.
You have free articles remaining.
In the junior varsity game, the Tigers lost 51-24.
Dakota Coon led Fremont with six points. Landon Schurman finished with four while Ryder Winn and Morgan Moore had three apiece.
Defensive players of the game were: Caden Kolm, Coon and Caleb Kirby.