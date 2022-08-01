Youth golfers take part in Fremont area junior golf tournament

The 29th Annual First State Bank and Trust Co./Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament was held Monday at Fremont Golf Club.

There were 53 golfers from ages 6-18 who participated.

Beau Shanahan won the Boys 15-18 division for the second consecutive year with a 1-under 36, an 11-stroke improvement over last year. He recorded two birdies and an eagle.

Also breaking par was Elias Champ, with a 1-under 12 in the Boys 8 and younger division.

Trey Mooney took first in the Boys 13-14 division, firing a 3-over 39. In the Girls 13-14 division, Annabelle Bang recorded a 14-over 50.

Jackson Luebbe won the Boys 11-12 division with a 3-over 39.

Max Lamprecht placed first in the Boys 9-10 division with an 8-over 30 while Brielle Vrba won the Girls 9-10 division with a 15-over 37.

Laura VanBuskirk and Riki Beckman tied for first in the Girls 8 and younger division. They both shot a 7-over 19.