 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Youth golfers take part in Fremont area junior golf tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Junior Golf Tournament Winners

Winners of the 29th Annual First State Bank & Trust/Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament, from left, are: Max Lamprecht, Elias Champ, Trey Mooney, Jackson Luebbe, Beau Shanahan, Annabelle Bang, Riki Beckman, Laura VanBuskirk, and Brielle Vrba.

 Courtesy

The 29th Annual First State Bank and Trust Co./Fremont Golf Club Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament was held Monday at Fremont Golf Club.

There were 53 golfers from ages 6-18 who participated.

Beau Shanahan won the Boys 15-18 division for the second consecutive year with a 1-under 36, an 11-stroke improvement over last year. He recorded two birdies and an eagle.

Also breaking par was Elias Champ, with a 1-under 12 in the Boys 8 and younger division.

Trey Mooney took first in the Boys 13-14 division, firing a 3-over 39. In the Girls 13-14 division, Annabelle Bang recorded a 14-over 50.

Jackson Luebbe won the Boys 11-12 division with a 3-over 39.

Max Lamprecht placed first in the Boys 9-10 division with an 8-over 30 while Brielle Vrba won the Girls 9-10 division with a 15-over 37.

People are also reading…

Laura VanBuskirk and Riki Beckman tied for first in the Girls 8 and younger division. They both shot a 7-over 19.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Casey Thompson, and three other takeaways from Huskers' Monday practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News