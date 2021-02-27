Youth powerlifter Thomas Connell sets American record

Thomas Connell was told he was too small to continue his athletic pursuits on the baseball diamond and in the words of Michael Jordan, he took that personally.
The Fremont-native transformed himself inside the weight room and now is a national record holder in deadlifting for the 12-15 years-old bracket.
“It drove me to want to get bigger and prove them wrong,” Connell said.
Three years of dedication to weightlifting has earned Connell 15 Nebraska state records—spread across three different weight divisions—and four records at the national level.
His latest came at the Star City Showdown at the end of January, where he deadlifted 465 pounds (211kg)
At that same meet, he also set the state record for bench press and squat in addition to the total record—a combination of the deadlift, bench press and squat total weight—for his weight class.
“We had the plan to get the American deadlift record and that was the goal,” Connell said.
“It makes me feel good know that I got the record and that I proved them wrong,” Connell said.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has limited meet action, it hasn’t stopped Connell from continuing to push for more weight on the bar.
When area gyms started closing down because of the pandemic, the Connell family improvised, building a squat rack in their basement to keep up the six-days-a-week training regiment.
“When this COVID first started, he was absolutely petrified,” Tim Connell, Thomas’ father, said. “We had a bench and weights. We made a trip to Menards, spent $36 on two-by-fours and built himself a squat rack.”
Connell is under the direction of coach Jona Leo, an internationally known powerlifting champion based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota with Leo Strength. The distance makes in person workouts nearly impossible, so Connell video tapes every lifting season and sends it off for techniqued corrections and
“It throws (my routine) off a little,” Connell said.
Connell also works with Midland powerlifters Roberto Saenz and Austin Perkins.
Saenz was at Connell’s first weightlifting competition when he competed at Midland and the Warrior junior has seen the
“Besides the fact he has gained thirty pounds or so, the confidence when he is lifting has changed and become much, much greater than it was before,” Saenz said. “At his first meet, he was very timid and very unsure and that’s how most people’s first meets go. ...You can tell he is much more confident in his ability and strength because he has developed those things over time.”