Zavier Betts was standing on the sideline Wednesday morning at Nebraska's practice when Husker offensive coordinator Troy Walters came over and said hi.
"Good to see you again," Walters said to Betts, giving him a hug and a handshake before bouncing back onto the field.
They're going to be seeing a lot more of each other, apparently.
Betts, the four-star receiver from Bellevue West, gave his verbal commitment to the Huskers after practice and announced the move on Twitter shortly after.
I would like to thank the coaching staff at Nebraska @coach_frost @CoachWalters1 and company for the experience they have given me to help me decide that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/h0j8Li1T9H— Zavier (@zavierbetts1) April 3, 2019
"Just watching them compete to get better and to make each other better and their drive to compete and rebuild the program, I wanted to be a part of that," Betts told the Journal Star.
After practice, he walked off with Walters and some others and waited for Frost, lingering in front of NU's national championship trophies, which are on display in the football offices. Then, Frost came up to his office and he delivered the news.
"He was very, very excited," Betts said.
Betts earned first-team Super State honors from the Journal Star for a junior season which included more than 800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Betts is the second verbal commitment for the Huskers' 2020 class, joining quarterback Logan Smothers (Athens, Alabama).
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver has long been considered among the best in Nebraska for his class and is one of two players that holds a scholarship offer from NU. The other is Omaha Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts, who also holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and a host of other schools.
In becoming a consensus four-star talent -- ranked the No. 46 overall player in the nation by Rivals and a top-100 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite -- Betts has become one of the most feared players in the state. Defenses regularly tilted their attention heavily toward him during his junior year. Even still, he averaged 17.8 yards per catch and scored on a quarter of his receptions.
"Honestly I tried not to think about it very much," Betts said of his status as a top-shelf recruit. "There were a few times where I saw something change and I'd tell my mom and we'd kind of freak out for a few seconds and then just let it go and I'd go back to being just normal.
"I didn't want to be 'Zavier Betts, the No. 1 receiver in the state.' I wanted to just be Zavier and just be me and not worry about anything else. That's why I was so quiet through recruiting and everything."
While his recruitment was quiet from the outside, he did spent significant time around this program since Scott Frost and company took over.
He attended Nebraska's Friday Night Lights Camp last summer. He came to multiple home games during the 2018 season. He's been on several unofficial visits.
"Just being up there so many times and being able to watch their practices and seeing what they do behind the scenes on game days," Betts said of what he's learned about the program. "They were in constant contact. I had Coach (Barrett) Ruud, Coach Frost and Coach Troy texting me regularly."
Now he's an early part of Nebraska's class. Next on the list: Help peer recruit. And he's got a specific in-state mate in mind.
[ WATCH: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple talk about Frost reacting to Hoiberg hire, spring practices and players ]
"I was actually talking to (freshman tight end) Chris Hickman about getting Xavier Watts to Nebraska, as well," Betts said.
2020 Husker football recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Athens, Alabama
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
This story will be updated.