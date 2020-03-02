Steven M. Sipple: Quick takeaways from news of Spielman's absence from spring ball

A few quick takeaways from the personnel matters that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced Monday:
1. Frost’s job isn’t getting any easier. It’s become more of a bear, actually. A big, toothy bear.
That was my first thought, right behind a hope that JD Spielman comes back strong from his personal health matter. Sometimes these discussions are bigger than football. But in the absence of knowing precisely what is ailing Spielman, we’ll stick to football for now.
In that regard, Frost has a lot of challenges on offense. A lot of challenges, period. But I’ll keep it to the offense.
Challenges? Well, start with having only one running back on the spring roster who’s proven himself at a high level in the college game. Dedrick Mills rushed 143 times for 745 yards last season (5.2 per carry), with 10 touchdowns. True freshman Rahmir Johnson, the top candidate to be Mills’ backup, rushed 21 times for 64 yards in 2019. He’s only 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. The 5-11, 220-pound Mills is going to have to carry a heavy load, is my guess.
But how much can Frost lean on the run game? He’s probably asking himself that as we speak.
Yes, Wan’Dale Robinson, who plays both receiver and running back, rushed 88 times for 340 yards (3.9) and three touchdowns last season. He’s a critical player going forward. But Frost has to guard against overloading the 5-9, 185-pound sophomore. You saw the beating Robinson took in ’19.
As for the receiving corps, Robinson had 40 receptions last season and walk-on Kade Warner had eight while playing hurt a share of the time. No other receiver on the spring roster has a catch in a college game.
This can’t be what Frost imagined going into his third season in charge. We don’t even need to get into the fact Nebraska has one of its most difficult schedules in, well, forever.
2. Spielman’s a difficult individual to read. In that regard, you have to wonder if he’ll play for Nebraska again.
If you’re a Husker fan, you cringe at those words because of his enormous production.
As a junior in 2019, Spielman logged 898 receiving yards (18.3 per catch), becoming the first player in school history to amass three 800-yard receiving seasons in a career. Granted, he’s starred on teams that went 4-8, 4-8 and 5-7. What’s more, he benefited in 2017 and 2018 from defenses keying on Stanley Morgan. Even so, Spielman’s consistent excellence is undeniable.
As for his personality, it’s tough to read.
“I hear in the media everyone say he’s kind of a quiet guy,” Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll told the Journal Star last season. “That’s not really what I see around here.”
Husker cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said Spielman likes to play pranks, like hiding teammates’ cell phones and keys.
“Anytime there’s a joke on somebody, we automatically look at JD because we already know it’s probably him doing something crazy,” Bootle said. “Off the field, he brings life to our team.”
At the same time, Spielman doesn’t hang around with a lot of teammates away from the football facility. One of his very best friends is fellow receiver Jaevon McQuitty, who’s retiring from football to pursue a medical exemption.
One has to wonder if McQuitty leaving the program will affect whether Spielman actually returns for summer conditioning, or if he returns to the team at all.
Based on what I hear from sources, it’s very possible Spielman has played his last game for Nebraska. Stay tuned.
3. If you don’t think recent personnel developments — don’t forget about the top two kickers leaving the program — ramp up urgency this spring, you are forgetting how quickly life moves in general, and in college football in particular.
Nebraska has 15 spring practices to answer a lot of questions on both sides of the ball. A wise coach once told me a coaching staff better come out of spring ball with a good handle on who’s ready to play and who’s not, because it’s difficult (read: unnerving) to go into fall camp in August with a lot of question marks. The Sept. 5 season opener, in this case against Purdue, will come up quickly.
In other words, it’s critical for players to make a lot improvement in winter conditioning and spring ball. Trouble is, Nebraska has a lot of potentially key players, especially on offense (Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming, Marvin Scott III, Sevion Morrison), who won’t arrive until the summer. In the cases of Manning and Betts, they still have academic work to complete before they are eligible.
Have I mentioned that Nebraska has a new offensive coordinator/receivers coach in Matt Lubick?
See what I mean when I say Frost’s job is a toothy bear.
Good thing he has a returning starter at quarterback in Adrian Martinez. But, wait, even that position isn’t necessarily settled, especially if Martinez isn’t fully recovered this spring from offseason surgery.
On and on it goes.
Meanwhile, here’s hoping Spielman gets the help he needs. We can’t forget about that part.