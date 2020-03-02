Steven M. Sipple: Quick takeaways from news of Spielman's absence from spring ball

“Anytime there’s a joke on somebody, we automatically look at JD because we already know it’s probably him doing something crazy,” Bootle said. “Off the field, he brings life to our team.”

At the same time, Spielman doesn’t hang around with a lot of teammates away from the football facility. One of his very best friends is fellow receiver Jaevon McQuitty, who’s retiring from football to pursue a medical exemption.

One has to wonder if McQuitty leaving the program will affect whether Spielman actually returns for summer conditioning, or if he returns to the team at all.

Based on what I hear from sources, it’s very possible Spielman has played his last game for Nebraska. Stay tuned.

3. If you don’t think recent personnel developments — don’t forget about the top two kickers leaving the program — ramp up urgency this spring, you are forgetting how quickly life moves in general, and in college football in particular.