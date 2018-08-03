Switching positions is nothing new for Ben Stille.
His move midseason from defensive end to outside linebacker in 2017 spurred one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dour campaign for the Blackshirts.
Stille didn’t appear last fall until a Week 4 win against Rutgers, and then burst onto the scene a week later against Illinois, finishing that contest with three tackles for loss.
The Ashland-Greenwood native went on to lead the Huskers in tackles for loss (10) and tied for the team lead in sacks (3.5) while earning Freshman All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten Network.
Now Stille is several months back into being a defensive lineman, making the move shortly after Scott Frost and his staff were hired. The sophomore is up to around 290 pounds and said Thursday he’s squatting nearly 700, another player who’s made big gains under Zach Duval’s watch in the weight room.
But make no mistake, there’s a steep learning curve for Stille as he tries to crack a deep defensive line rotation.
“As far as last year at outside backer, a lot of times you’re rushing a tackle, you’re rushing from a 5-technique,” he said. “In this defense, we rush from a 5-tech a little bit, but much more often you’re rushing from a 3-tech.
“So this spring was really the first time I’ve ever rushed from a 3-tech.”
Stille’s added weight is meant to help hold up on the interior in close combat against guards and tackles. That takes getting used to. So, too, does learning a new playbook for a third straight season. He had the spring to start to get familiar, but the process will undoubtedly continue between now and Sept. 1.
“You’re always on edge with the playbook. You actually have to think about it still. It’s not right there at the front of your head like it would be if we had the same playbook for three years straight.
“So, you don’t have that level of comfort with it. But you’ve got to adapt to it.”
Stille, though, believes he can still be disruptive from his new spot.
“It’s definitely different, but a lot of it does translate.”