Jack Stoll joined the watch-list season fun on Friday morning.
The Nebraska redshirt sophomore tight end was named among the preseason players to watch for the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's best at that position.
Stoll began to emerge as a threat late in the 2017 season and finished with eight catches for 89 yards and a pair of scores. All but one of those catches came in November.
New tight ends coach Sean Beckton has expressed excitement about the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder's potential in Scott Frost's offense since the beginning of spring ball, referring to him early and often as the leader of his position group.
Stoll is the third NU player to find himself on a watch list in the past two days, joining receivers Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman, who each were named to the Biletnikoff preseason list Thursday.