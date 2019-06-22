The University of Nebraska–Lincoln honored Nebraska eighth-graders for their academic excellence, leadership and perseverance May 15 at the Nebraska Union.
The Big Red Stars program is designed to recognize outstanding eighth-grade students in Nebraska. These talented young people were nominated by school principals and guidance counselors for showcasing strong leadership skills and academic promise.
The ceremony was sponsored by the Office of Admissions. Highlights of the event included individual recognition and awards, and remarks from Karen Bell-Dancy, executive director of the YWCA of Lincoln.
The following area students were honored as 2019 Big Red Stars:
Fremont: Drucilla Eppenbaugh, Emery McIntosh.
Hooper: Eva Beckman, Kaylee Hilbers.
Howells: Aandy Dominguez, Blair Fiala.
Oakland: Joplin Tague.
Prague: Cadence Smaus.
Tekamah: Sydney Guzinski.
West Point: Michael Cohee, Jaylen Kile, Kolton Kralik, Katelyn Wermers.
Yutan: Laycee Josoff, Zoie Neilsen.