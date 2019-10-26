Seven students have been selected as resident assistants for the 2019-20 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.
Resident assistants are student leaders who help with operation of the residence centers. Their duties include staffing the front desk, acting as role models, and helping students get involved on campus.
The area resident assistants are:
Mead: Jayden Haag, a nursing major, is a 2018 graduate of Mead High School. She is the daughter of John Haag and Janelle Coyle.
Yutan: Morgan Pinkelman, a criminal justice major, is a 2018 graduate of Yutan High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Pinkelman.