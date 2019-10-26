The University of Nebraska Medical Center recently held ceremonies to signify the beginning of health professions for students in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. The students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, the allied health professions and graduate studies.
Students in many of the programs receive white coats. Ceremonies were paid for in part by donations from UNMC alumni, faculty and friends.
College of Nursing Omaha Division
Fremont: Ashley Christensen, Gessica Gdowski.
North Bend: Dannika Shanahan.
West Point: McKenzie Wragge
College of Nursing Kearney Division
Arlington: Hannah Thompson.
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
Lyons: Kelly Wakeley.
Oakland: Hannah Brudigam.
Tekamah: Olivia Deemer.
Valley: Samantha MacMillan.
West Point: Nicole Fisher, Lesley Flores-Gonzalez, Jesse Prieto.
College of Dentistry
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Fremont: McKenzie Brown.
College of Pharmacy
Fremont: Justine Konz.
West Point: Sarah Arduser.
Graduate Studies
Waterloo: Kathleen Volkman.
Yutan: McKinley Wilson.
College of Allied Health Professions
Physical Therapy
Arlington: Logan Tate.