Summit soars to new heights

When Bill and Cheree Watts started their medical staffing service in 2014, they didn’t expect it to grow as quickly as it did.

And ranking 114 on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list eight years later probably wasn’t on their radar either.

“We are thrilled to be named to Inc magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year,” said Bill Watts, chief executive officer and founder of Summit Medical Staffing. “The success of our business is directly related to every employee at Summit. In our industry, it’s all about having the best people and a culture that encourages each person to take part in our company’s success.”

The Inc. 5000 lists the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment: privately owned businesses.

This year’s list reflects not only the economic growth of 5000 American businesses, but also the resilience these companies have demonstrated despite the challenges presented by supply chain issues, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Culture is one of the factors contributing to Summit’s success. Pete Geldes, Summit’s chief operations officer, notes the importance of prioritizing culture fit over industry knowledge.

“It’s important for me to hire good people who have good hearts,” he said. “Sales and customer service are taught traits, while being a good person is, in my opinion, inherent.”

Summit focuses on building relationships and not treating their healthcare travelers like numbers.

“When employees flourish, they can focus on providing a premier customer experience where travelers feel like they are part of the Summit family,” Geldes said. “Every recruiter I hire is someone who knows how to create good relationships. When you go through training at Summit, we give you a good foundation and base to do the job. But when you get to the floor, you are dependent on the people around you to help you succeed.”

Geldes believes being surrounded by people who want to see others succeed makes the job easier and eases the stress level.

“A good person wants to see their co-workers succeed,” Geldes said.

The company’s strengths-oriented staffing model prioritizes the maximization of employee strengths over the traditional quota-driven model. This is one of the reason Summit has also been recognized by Inc. magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces.

CEO Bill Watts credits the Summit family for the company’s success: “I never look at the employees as people who work for us. They work with us.”

“We are all working together as a team to accomplish our goals,” added Cheree Watts, Summit’s vice president of finance.

The founders of Summit agree that a happy, healthy workforce translates to strong business results, and they back that up with flexible work policies and an emphasis on work-life balance.

“We’re ultra-protective of the culture within the office because it drives everything else,” Bill Watts said.

In addition to making the Inc. 5000 list, Summit Medical Staffing was also honored this year by Staffing Industry Analysis 2022 Upturn: Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms.

Headquartered in Fremont, Summit Medical Staffing LLC operates primarily in the travel nursing industry, matching highly qualified medical professionals with opportunities that fit their career goals.

The executive team includes a veteran and a nurse. Their chief objective is to provide the very best in medical staffing services.

Although Summit began servicing the medical industry nearly 10 years ago, Bill and Cheree Watts knew there was a better way to approach travel nursing, With more than 20 years of combined industry experience, they realized they were in a position to offer their travelers a world-class work experience.

When Bill Watts was approached by former colleague Ashley Grohs, the two agreed to meet for lunch to discuss restructuring the company. Grohs brought Geldes along, and the lunch meeting ended up lasting nine hours.

The three men formulated the experience they wanted to create not only for medical professionals but for employees as well. They knew that a culture where employees could thrive was critical to their ongoing success.

After relaunching in June 2020, Summit Medical Staffing experienced rapid growth that surprised everyone on the team.

“I always knew we would get to where we are,” said Grohs, who serves as president of business development. “I just didn’t think we would get there this fast. What we accomplished in one year was more like a three-year plan.”

Cheree Watts is also very proud of what the Summit family has accomplished in a short time. “Our team knows how to roll up their sleeves and help in any situation, as needed,” she said. “Our managing partners are deeply involved in the day-to-day dealings of our company. We make it a priority to know our industry and continually learn what our travelers expect from their staffing company.”

Grohs and the rest of the Summit team know that building relationships is also critical for ongoing growth. The company partners with third-party vendors and directly with hospital systems to place travelers.

“We work hard to gain trust and rapport with all stakeholders,” Grohs said. “We want them to feel like they are a part of this place, whether hospital, nurse, partner or staff member.

“Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult, and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team,” he added. “Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique.”

Summit is also vigilant about keeping policies simple and removing roadblocks, making it easy for employees and travelers alike.

“We’re investing in technology to support our vision for customer experience,” Grohs said. “This includes the upcoming rollout of a revamped nurse portal, providing travelers with a more streamlined experience coupled with better access to the information they need to succeed.”

In addition to nursing, Summit Medical Staffing is also growing in the market for allied health professionals. The company ranks No. 1 in the state of Nebraska, and No. 5 within the human resources industry nationwide.

What started as a mom-and-pop shop with 12 nurses in placement has grown to more than 500 travelers supported by a staff of nearly 100.

“I’m proud of our growth,” Bill Watts added. “But more importantly, I’m proud of the team we have put together. We’re not slowing down anytime soon.”

For more information on Summit Medical Staffing, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.