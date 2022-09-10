Supporting businesses and residents alike

If you are in need of a new lock, door handle, rekeying of your home or perhaps you are locked out of your car – S&S Locksmith offers all your key needs.

Family owned and operated, this Christian business is owned by the Owens family – Susan and Scott, along with their sons Chad and Theron. .

Scott has been a locksmith since 1984. The family owned a shop in California for 26 years before moving back to Nebraska. Nebraska values are very important to their family.

“It was a good change for life,” Scott said. “We enjoy it here.”

“We all agreed we’d never move back to California,” Susan said.

The Owens family opened S&S Locksmith in 2007, and opened up their storefront, 134 N Main St. Fremont, in 2014.

When the business started, they ran it out of vans. Now having a storefront, they are able to have inventory for needed items right on hand. Almost any problem that comes in the door, they have a solution for on hand.

The business sees a variety of needs from residential to commercial in town and in the surrounding area.

More common tasks include rekeying houses, installation of door closers, push-button locks, deadbolts, replacing door handles. Their work is all dependent on the level of security that the customer wants.

The only service S&S Locksmith does not offer is installing alarm systems or open safes – though they are training on how to work with them.

“We try to give a good price and back up what we can,” Scott said.

Theron is the car expert and Chad takes care of the commercial and house, but both are able to work on the other side of the business as well.

S&S is part of the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF). This means they are recognized by car manufacturers to work on their cars. Susan explained many cars have chipped keys and not just any key will work. Being a locksmith is a hard skill, and customers should be aware of who they are asking to work on their homes, cars and businesses.

“There’s a lot of these ‘fly by night companies,’” Scott said, adding there are scams that people need to be aware of. He and Susan suggest not going with the first person you find online.

You should look for people who are in marked locksmith vehicles. All the reputable locksmiths in an area know each other, they said. It’s a very tight knit community.

It is an art. It is not just a job. It’s definitely a skilled art. Locksmithing isn’t as easy as people think it is.

If you are looking for additional security, S&S Locksmith, has its own keyway.

A keyway is a key specifically made by the shop for your specific business. This is like an added layer of protection, because you cannot just copy that key at any shop, you must do so at S&S Locksmith.

The business also provides verification for these keys.

No one else carries this keyway so nobody can go and say ‘I want this key copied’ anywhere in town unless it’s with S&S Locksmith, and they know the businesses that have it.

Customer service is something the family is proud of.

“The one thing about our company is we try to find the best solution for people without overcharging," Chad said.

“We’re happy if the customer’s happy,” Theron added.

Being a locksmith has changed through the years. For many years, people bought keys for gifts, but not any more. Times are tough and the business owners realize keys have gotten very expensive.

“People just think we open cars, they just assume that’s all we do is open cars. The keys are all computer chipped now, it’s not just sticking a key in and going,” Susan explained.

Many people are buying spare keys off the internet, but Scott explains that it’s not always that easy. Many car keys are sold online with a wrong chip or the wrong frequency. Sometimes when they open up the key – there is nothing inside.

“We recommend you go to the locksmith before going on the internet to save time, money and confusion,” Scott said.

As things have changed, the family at S&S Locksmith keep up with the latest technology. Because the locksmith community tight-knit, they are able to exchange information with others in their field. Although it’s a competitive business, locksmiths are there for each other.

Their work and being part of the community is part of how they have grown their business. The business community in Fremont is strong.

“We have a lot of good customers in Fremont, that we have been doing for years,” Susan said, “It’s just some residential people don’t know we’re here. The businesses know, because of word of mouth.”

When talking to the family at S&S, they say, the people they meet are what they enjoy most about being in the Fremont community.

“We get to see all areas of the community and meet all different people,” Theron said. “All age ranges. We get to talk to everybody. We get dozens upon dozens of people per day, and it’s nice to see a friendly face."

What makes Fremont unique is the big little community feel, Susan said. It’s a big town with many people but there is still a small town feel among the community.

“A lot has changed over the years, but it’s still a wonderful small town,” Susan said.

S&S Locksmith does business from all across the state of Nebraska all the way to Iowa, Scott said, and rarely is there a thriving downtown like is seen in Fremont.

As more businesses and people make their way to Main Street, there are more folks seen walking up and down and finding their shop. Previously, many people didn’t make it down to their shop.

Being involved in the community is an important aspect to their business. You can see the family at John C. Fremont Days, and they also frequent other local businesses.

“Everyone is welcome, and we are happy to be in the community,” Susan said.

Building those relationships in the community is very important. Theron added, if businesses like S&S don’t step up, who would?

“It takes us as a community, in the small businesses, the locally owned things to keep us up as a community,” Theron said. “If we were out here just for ourselves, it wouldn’t lead to anything.”

The S&S Locksmith hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 402-941-1212.