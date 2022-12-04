Sweep secures Midland’s spot in national semifinals.

SIOUX CITY - There has been a singular goal for the Midland volleyball team this season - hang a banner.

The bar however was raised compared to years passed.

No longer would simply exiting pool play and making the quarterfinals, which the Warriors did in dramatic fashion Friday night, suffice to add their names to the Wikert Event Center walls.

“We don’t hang banners for elite eight’s anymore, you’ve got to make the final four and that’s what they’ve been striving for,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann.

A five-point swing in the opening set of Midland’s NAIA quarterfinals match slingshotted the Warriors from the brink of collapse into banner position Saturday night, sweeping Dakota Wesleyan 28-26, 25-14, 25-16.

“They’ve been on a mission since day one, through so many different line-ups because of injuries, both minor and major, sicknesses on game day and here we are in the final four,” Giesselmann said.

Dakota Wesleyan, who won the first meeting between the two teams handily back in early October, handcuffed the Warriors to just one string of consecutive points scored while building up a five-point lead at set point, 24-19 in the opening set.

“I think everyone forgets that Dakota Wesleyan laid it to us when we played them up at their place this season,” Giesselmann said. “That’s a really, really good defensive team over there.”

A kill by Addy Mosier kept the set alive at 24-20. Then back-to-back kills by Abbey Ringler turned the pressure up at 24-22 and prompted a Tigers timeout.

“You felt the momentum shift as the points started coming our way,” said Midland fifth-year senior Taliyah Flores. “We just kept rolling with it.”

The stoppage didn’t slow Midland as a Dakota Wesleyan hitting error brought the deficit to a point.

Jessie Moss completed the comeback with back-to-back aces to put the game at its first set point in favor of the Warriors..

Dakota Wesleyan countered with two-straight points to earn it’s sixth set point of the opening game.

Ringler denied Dakota Wesleyan again with her third kill of the set, tying the match at 26-26.

Kailyn Scott served Midland out. The Tigers put Midland back in the driver’s seat with an attacking error before the freshman from Broken Bow’s short serve skidded off a diving Tiger to seal the victory at 28-26.

“Jessie Moss and Kailyn Scott serving at the end of game one was the key to the whole match because if they win game one, it’s a whole different story,” Giesselmann said.

Midland rolled after the opening set, riding the momentum to a wire-to-wire set two victory.

After the two-set intermission, Dakota Wesleyan appeared to regroup, jumping out to a 4-1 lead to start the third set, only for Midland to bury the Tigers with a 7-1 run - served up by none other than Moss and Scott - to take control of the match.

Flores, Ringler and Mosier all finished with nine kills to lead Midland, who hit .216 as a team.

Hope Leimbach dished out 34 assists and led the team with 11 digs.

The Warriors will have a chance to decide what gets stitched on their banner at 8 p.m. Monday.

Midland will have another round of GPAC After Dark in the semifinals, taking on Jamestown at the Tyson Event Center.

“There won’t be any secrets between us and Jamestown,” Giesselmann said. “I’ve said from the very beginning of the season, they are the best team in the country and I still believe that. They are playing at a really high level. We are going to have to have our A-plus game when we meet them.”

Midland won the only meeting between the two teams during the GPAC regular season 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10).

The Jimmies haven’t lost since the Oct. 8 meeting with the Warriors and have yet to drop a set in the NAIA tournament.