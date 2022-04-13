Tammy Frye

Funeral services for Tammy (Method) Frye were held April 11, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Herman Cemetery. The Blair woman passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home. She was 63.

Tammy Sue (Method) Frye was born April 29, 1958, to Garold “Jerry” and Carolyn (Kazy) Method in Sacramento, California.

Tammy attended Tekamah-Herman Schools, graduating in 1976. She married Stanley “Cork” Frye in 1979. Together, they raised their three children: Angela, Nichole Kendra and Aliah. They made their home in Blair.

Tammy had a heart of gold, working in nursing for most of her career. Her greatest love, pride and joy was her family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Method; stepdad, Bob Callahan; sisters-in-law, Rose Ackerman, Betty Grady, Kathy Frye and Mary Snyder; brothers-in-law, Harold “Punky” Frye, Robert Frye and Monte Frye.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley “Cork” Frye; daughters, Angela (Jessie) Talley, Nichole Frye, Kendra Frye and Aliah; stepchildren, Stan Kocher, Charity Wahlers and Susan Frye Cady; mother, Carol Callahan; father, Garold (Barb) Method; special niece, who was like a daughter, Shannon (Clint) Smeal; brother, Gerald “Sonny” (Jamie) Method; sister-in-law, Alice Gorman; brother-in-law, George Ackerman; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

