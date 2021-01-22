Tammy
Although his sandwich shop, Pepper Grinder, closed after nine months in the Fremont community, Miguel Moreno is ready for a new start.
Fremont Police Department's III Corps Drug Task Force made two drug-related arrests at a Fremont residence Thursday.
At approximately 12:45 a.m., Jan. 17, Rachel A. Brannen, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
At approximately 9:50 p.m., Jan. 14, Carrie E. Booze, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating probation when she was observed in…
Starting with people ages 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions, the Three Rivers Public Health Department is preparing to ent…
They were a good team.
Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. …
Real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Suzanne Smith describes the layers of worry and fear.
At approximately 5 p.m., Jan. 17, Thomas A. Dobberstein, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstruction follow…