Freshman guard Jasmine Powell scored 19 points to lead the Minnesota women’s basketball team to a surprising 67-61 win against Nebraska on Thursday in Minneapolis.
It was a bad loss for Nebraska (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) against the 11th-place team in the Big Ten. Nebraska had beaten the Gophers by 14 points earlier this month, and Minnesota’s best player has left the team since that game. It was the first conference home win for Minnesota (13-8, 3-7).
Nebraska fell apart when it didn’t score for a stretch of about 5 minutes in the middle of the fourth quarter, going from a three-point lead to a three-point deficit in that time and never regained the lead.
Nebraska had a season-worst 22 turnovers in the game. Minnesota outscored the Huskers on points off turnovers 22-7.
Husker coach Amy Williams said all the turnovers took away Nebraska’s chances to win.
“It’s certainly not what we pride ourselves in with Husker basketball,” said Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “With 12 assists and 22 turnovers, that’s just not going to get it done. Credit to Minnesota’s defense. I thought they had a good defensive game plan, but we really did not handle pressure. We started trying to go one-on-one and make things happen ourselves and it led to a lot of uncharacteristic turnovers.”
Minnesota took the lead for good on a jump shot by Powell with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter for a 58-57 lead.
Nebraska played much better in the first half, leading by 12 points in the second quarter and nine at halftime.
But the Huskers were outscored 37-22 in the second half. Nebraska also had a scoreless stretch of about 4½ minutes to start the third quarter.
“Minnesota got really physical with us,” Williams said. “They denied and took passes away and got up and pressured us hard, and we just didn’t handle that very well at all.”
Minnesota outscored Nebraska 14-0 off turnovers in the second half, forcing 13 turnovers by Nebraska in that half. The Gophers committed just five turnovers in the second half. Minnesota had 14 steals in the game.
Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 15 points, but scored just two points in the second half. Hannah Whitish added 13 points and Sam Haiby scored 10.
But Nebraska’s starting center and forward were held to six points combined. Kate Cain scored four points, and Ashtyn Veerbeek had two.
Forward Isabelle Bourne scored eight points, and also had four rebounds and three blocks in about 18 minutes.
Nebraska shot 42% from the field, but turnovers limited the number of attempts Nebraska got. Nebraska was just 2-for-9 on three-pointers. Nebraska was great on free throws, making 11-of-12, but only got to the line twice in the second half.
Cain, the junior center from Middleton, New York, had six blocks in the game and now has the program record for career blocks with 241 in about 2½ seasons.
Jasmine Brunson added 16 points, six assists and five steals for Minnesota. Taiye Bello led the Gophers inside with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including nine points in the second half.
Minnesota 67, Nebraska 61
NEBRASKA (15-6)
Veerbeek 1-3 0-0 2, Cain 1-5 2-2 4, Eliely 3-4 1-1 7, Haiby 5-14 0-1 10, Whitish 3-4 5-5 13, Bourne 4-7 0-0 8, Brown 6-16 3-3 15, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 11-12 61
MINNESOTA (13-8)Bello 5-11 3-4 13, Brunson 6-13 4-4 16, Hubbard 1-8 3-4 5, Powell 7-17 3-5 19, Scalia 4-11 1-1 11, Bello 0-1 0-0 0, Adashchyk 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 24-65 14-18 67Nebraska 19 20 9 13 — 61
Minnesota 15 15 17 20 — 67
3-Point Goals—Nebraska 2-9 (Haiby 0-4, Whitish 2-3, Brown 0-2), Minnesota 5-17 (Hubbard 0-4, Powell 2-6, Scalia 2-5, Adashchyk 1-2). Assists—Nebraska 12 (Whitish 5), Minnesota 14 (Brunson 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Nebraska 41 (Cain 2-6), Minnesota 35 (Powell 3-7). Total Fouls—Nebraska 16, Minnesota 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,568.