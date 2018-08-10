The two latest additions to the Dodge County Attorney’s office both have experience prosecuting cases for Nebraska counties. Now, they’re hoping to use that experience to help County Attorney Oliver Glass handle what he has said is a growing caseload.
Duke Drouillard and Brent Quandt both started at the office recently, filling in two open positions as deputy attorneys for the Dodge County Attorney’s office. One of those openings was made with the departure of former Deputy County Attorney Marti Sleister. The other will give Glass six deputy attorneys for the first time—a change that was approved by the County Board last month after Glass argued that the county’s growing caseload was becoming too much for his staff.
Drouillard started on July 23. He’s been working on learning how to handle all the paperwork—”It’s different in every county,” he told the Tribune in an interview this week—and getting to know all of the players in the local justice system.
For the past three years, Drouillard was a deputy attorney in Saunders County. There, he did mostly juvenile court issues, he says. But Drouillard says that some of his most valuable experience comes from his time working as a defense attorney in Omaha, Lincoln and in Sarpy County, defending those accused of committing crimes.
“Of all the people I’ve worked with in the last 12 years or so, I’d say very few of them are actually bad people. Most of them are people that made poor choices,” he said. “I learned pretty early on not to judge people by their actions, and to listen to the story behind that. We have to promote respect for the law, we have to excise a penalty for violations of the law but that doesn’t mean that the people who come before us are necessarily bad people.”
It’s given him a different perspective, he said, one that he thinks gives him an advantage as a prosecutor. It makes it easier for him to work with defense attorneys because he understands their challenges, and is willing to make plea deals when possible.
“And as much as I can, I try to do that,” he said. “And if I can’t do that then I enjoy beating them in court.”
Drouillard, born and raised in Omaha, didn’t initially want to be a lawyer. In fact, he didn’t finish all of his schooling until he was 46, he says. He started out doing blue-collar work, including construction.
“I liked working with my hands, and there wasn’t anything at college that appealed to me as something that I knew I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said. “Working with my hands, you got a chance to create things, and at the end of the day you could see what you had done.”
But on the day his daughter was born, Drouillard decided to pursue something else to help give her a better life. So he worked at Werner Enterprises as a safety manager for six years while going to school at night.
His daughter Elly is now 26 and just received her Doctorate of Nurse Practice. His wife, Mary, is a pediatric nurse, and he calls her his “main support.”
Drouillard will mostly be working on misdemeanors, including truancies in juvenile court. He said he’ll be focused on staying on top of his caseload as quickly as possible—the caseload here in Dodge County is twice as much as it is in Saunders County, he said.
Quandt, meanwhile, was previously a deputy attorney in Adams County—a comparable county to Dodge in terms of population. He started on Monday, and so his caseload hasn’t taken on its full dimensions yet.
“I think they’re ramping up my cases as I go, so probably it’ll hit me in a couple months,” he said. “But I think it’s fairly similar.”
Quandt went to law school at the University of Nebraska-LIncoln after studying criminal justice there as an undergraduate. He moved out to Adams County, where his wife was a middle school teacher, and applied to the position in Fremont after his wife got a job at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
He has some connections to the area—he came here as a child for swap meets and has family here.
“I had good memories of Fremont from childhood,” he said.
Quandt has experience handling felonies, particularly property crimes and assaults. He’s anticipating that he’ll be handling felony assaults, property crimes and domestic assaults.
“I enjoy talking to the victims and trying to help them in anyway that we can,” he said.
To cut down on the burdens of Dodge County’s heavy caseload, Quandt believes that a prosecutor’s most valuable tool is discretion.
“Being able to quickly judge an appropriate solution, and because of the caseload, every case can’t go to trial, so the ability to work with the defense counsel and come up with plea agreements would be a big deal,” he said.
He also added, however, that it’s important to understand that a prosecutor’s role is “not only to enforce the law but to look out for the best interests of the people of Dodge County, whether they be the defendants or the victims … trying to do what’s right for the people, morally and within my role.”
Additionally, he believes that technology—electronic filing, prosecution management software—will play an increasingly important role in helping prosecutors manage cases. He saw it in Adams County and said that Dodge County has started to use it more as well.
Quandt says he’s enjoyed the job so far, and that now, he hopes to familiarize himself with “all the personalities in the criminal justice system,” from law enforcement to defense attorneys and beyond.