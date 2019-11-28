The old man was always sitting in the same booth.
He was always drinking his McDonald’s coffee or finishing off his sausage biscuit. Always with the restaurant’s copy of the newspaper spread out in front of him.
That’s how Lynn Conley remembers Virgil Martin from those early days, 10 or 12 years ago.
Conley is a people person. She’s a volunteer about town, accumulating friends and acquaintances as she goes.
She’d noticed the older gentleman in overalls and penny loafers, poring over the news. She’d say hello. Good morning. How are you?
She’d wait for a nod, an acknowledgement, an opportunity to say: Can I have a peek at the local section?
Nothing, she remembered Tuesday morning.
No response.
Crabby old man, she’d think.
She’s not sure now what was going on with the McDonald’s regular, who would become her friend and whose memorial service she attended last week.
Maybe he was going through a rough patch. So she kept trying: Good morning! Hello!
It took a year, she said. Maybe longer.
Then one hot summer morning she came in and ordered an iced tea and heard a voice: How are you doing, Sunshine?
And that was the start.
They sat and talked for three hours that day.
She found out the old man had lost his wife. He said they’d been married 60 years. He told her how much he loved Doris, and she saw his eyes light up. He told her he’d lost his daughter to cancer, and she saw the pain on his face. He told her that he’d owned his own roofing company.
Conley learned he was sweet and thoughtful, carrying snack-sized candy bars and suckers for kids and making his way from McDonald’s to McDonald’s for most of his meals.
On her next visit, he called out again: How are you doing, Sunshine?
He offered to share the newspaper.
He asked her about her life and she told him about volunteering at the Food Bank and helping the homeless and spending mornings in her church’s nursery.
How are the babies, he’d ask. Still pooping and crying?
From then on, she’d stop to say hello if she saw his big, white Cadillac in the parking lot. She brought in homemade banana bread and one year a birthday cake.
“I thought he was going to cry.”
Kathryn Beach knew Martin, too. He was a regular when she started at the North 48th Street McDonald’s more than a decade ago, and when she became general manager on North 27th, she’d see him there, too.
“You’re cheating on the other McDonald’s,” she’d joke.
She never knew him crabby. He’d give her kids melting candy bars, talk like Donald Duck, joke with the front counter staff.
“He was always trying to cheer people up.”
He’d bring in a pie from Village Inn for one of the managers. Pumpkin, apple, cherry.
And he’d stay for hours. They’d find him asleep in his booth and sometimes in his car. Just resting my eyes, he’d say when they shook him awake.
“What really hurt was when he found out he couldn’t drive anymore.”
He had family members who loved him a lot, she said. They’d call to check on him, make sure he was OK.
And McDonald’s was family, too.
Martin was part of a group of retirees who found daily companionship there, drinking their senior coffees and shooting the breeze.
When he turned 95 last March, the home of the Golden Arches hosted a party to celebrate, complete with hats and cake.
A month ago, he stopped coming.
Conley found out he had died when she stopped in and found one of his friends on a computer looking for an obituary.
When they finally tracked it down, Conley thought it was missing pieces of the man she’d come to know, so she wrote her own.
She shared it with his family at the memorial.
She brought it down to the newspaper, too.
She called it “Here’s the Rest of the Story.”
She filled it with her memories of Virgil Martin. The man she’d once labeled: That Crabby Old Man.
And she offered some advice: “When you are out eating and see someone alone, speak, say hi, and maybe you will gain new friends, and learn a lot about life. I know I am better for talking to Virgil those many years and breaking though that shell.”