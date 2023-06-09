Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Happy Place. Emily Henry. Berkley

2. The Covenant of Water. Abraham Verghese. Grove

3. Identity. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

4. Drowning. T.J. Newman. Avid Reader

5. Demon Copperhead. Barbara Kingsolver. Harper

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf

7. The 23rd Midnight. Patterson/Paetro. Little, Brown

8. Simply Lies. David Baldacci. Grand Central

9. Tom Clancy: Flash Point. Don Bentley. Putnam

10. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 3. Joanna Gaines. Morrow

2. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press

3. The Wager. David Grann. Doubleday

4. Culture Shock. Clifton/Harter. Gallup

5. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster

7. Life-Size Birds. Nancy J. Hajeski. Thunder Bay

8. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog. William H. McRaven. Grand Central

9. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House

10. Disruptive Thinking. T.D. Jakes. Faithwords

MASS MARKET

1. The Challenge. Danielle Steel. Dell

2. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Vintage

3. Desolation Creek. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

4. Danger Zone. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s

5. This Man Must Die. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

6. Devious. Lisa Jackson. Zebra

7. Old Cowboys Never Die. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle

8. A Family Affair. Robyn Carr. Mira

9. The Ninth Month. Patterson/DiLallo. Grand Central

10. Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector. Graham Brown. Putnam

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. It Starts with Us. Colleen Hoover. Atria

2. Meet Me at the Lake. Carley Fortune. Berkley

3. Icebreaker. Hannah Grace. Atria

4. Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 6. Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. Seven Seas

5. The Housemaid. Freida Mcfadden. Grand Central

6. Twisted Love. Ana Huang. Bloom

7. Never Never. Hoover/Fisher. Canary Street

8. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. S&S/Rucci

9. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Penguin Books

10. Heart Bones. Colleen Hoover. Atria

____

©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.