A three-vehicle crash north of Lincoln sent four people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash near the intersection of U.S. 77 and Waverly Road, according to Sgt. Tommy Trotter.
A 21-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman, both of Fremont, were air lifted to a local hospital with critical injuries. A 26-year-old Omaha man also suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A 9-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
Trotter said a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Jeep. Those two vehicles then collided with a Buick.
Names had not yet been released as of press time.