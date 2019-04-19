DES MOINES, Iowa – Midland University’s outdoor track and field team competed recently at the Blue Oval Invitational at Drake University.
Five Warriors recorded victories in individual events and several others have top-five finishes.
“The environment at Drake is always one of the best that we compete at, and our athletes really took advantage of it,” said Midland head coach Daniel Gerber. “We had a number of personal bests and season bests on the track. I think that is a testament to the quality of work our athletes have been putting in the last couple of weeks.”
Senior Nathan Houser’s captured first in the hammer throw with a mark 59.67 meters while teammates Seth Sabata (56.10m), Reid Kirlin (53.66m), and Dylan Kucera (52.13m) occupied each of the next three spots.
Sabata also claimed the top spot in the shot put with a toss of 15.92 meters. Kucera (14.88m) and Kirlin (14.86m) were second and third, respectively.
Houser (47.50m) and Kirlin also took first and second in the discus while Kucera (47.35m) finished fifth.
Freshman Tyler Forbes took home first place in the pole vault by clearing 4.16 meters while Avery Blahauvietz took first place in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 45.77 meters.
Freshman Jericha Fox placed third in the women’s long jump with a final jump of 4.87 meters. She was also fourth in the 200 meters (26.60) and fifth in the 100 (13.07)
Senior Victoria Leffler also put on a solid performance for the MU women as she finished as the runner-up in the triple jump (10.65 meters). She also finished fourth in the long jump at 4.83 meters.
Sophomore Jeremiah Harris was fourth in the 100 (11.12) and freshman CJ Martinez was third in 5,000 in 15:43.10. That time for Martinez, a Fremont High School graduate is now seventh-best all-time in Midland track and field history.