The Nebraska Attorney General’s office has reached a $125,000 settlement with a ticket reseller over alleged misleading marketing and sales practices that led consumers to think they were buying tickets directly from the event venue.
Attorney General Doug Peterson said Tickets in Time, Secure Ticket Purchase and owner, John Uhrich, agreed to make the payment.
Additionally, the company agreed to take the following actions:
* Implement a formal training program to prevent employees from making misleading statements to consumers about the company’s identity as a ticket reseller, the event venues, or the availability of tickets;
* Inform consumers when the ticket being purchased is for a specified area or section of a venue, stadium, or arena, and not for a specific seat;
* Disclose the company’s identity as a ticket reseller at the beginning of the call; and
* Provide a date by which the ticket will be acquired and delivered to the consumer when the company is making a “speculative sale.”
The state filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in 2016.
In a press release about the settlement, Peterson said: “Consumers have a right to know what they are purchasing and with whom they are doing business. This case is another reminder of the importance of preventing misleading and deceptive conduct by businesses. Today’s settlement will protect future ticket buyers by making sure Tickets in Time is upfront about its identity and its inventory in future transactions.”
Tickets In Time’s attorney, Andrew Hilger, said the company denied deception or misleading sales and marketing practices ever occurred.