Tiger tennis wins first dual of the year

Fremont tennis won its home-opening duel Thursday night, dispatching Lincoln North 6-3.
“It was a good win, first dual of the season and at home, so you want to win on the home court,” coach Justin Bigsby said.
Seniors Alex Bigsby and Shane Miller combined to win half of the Tigers matches with both claiming a singles win then partnering up at the No. 3 doubles spot for a win.
“They both played really, really well,” Justin Bigsby said. “It’s good to see your top guys do what they are supposed to do.”
Alex Bigsby won his singles match 8-0 while Miller took his singles match 8-3. In double play, the seniors combined for an 8-0 sweep.
Sophomore Cameron Indra secured a win at the No. 3 singles spot with an 8-6 victory. Indra led the match 7-4 at one point before his lead shrunk to one.
“Seven to four looks very comfortable to the player then all the sudden seven-six gets you feeling a little tight,” Bigsby said.
Indra regrouped to secure match point and the win.
“He found a way to actually come through in the end and that was good,” Bigsby said. “He played a great last game.”
Indra and partner Logan Schlautman took care of the No. 1 doubles spot 8-4. Schlautman lost his No. 5 singles match 8-2.
At No. 2 doubles seniors Will Furnas and Alex Berry lost a tight 8-6 match. Furnas won his No. 4 singles match 8-3 while Berry dropped his No. 6 singles match 8-5.
“All in all, it was a pretty successful evening,” Bigsby said.
Coming into the season, the doubles spot was a question mark for the Tigers, but with an invite and now a dual under their belts, Fremont is starting to solidify its line-up.
After a trio of challenge matches between Indra and Schlautman and Furnas and Berry to decide who would take the No. 1 doubles spot, the two pairings settled on the spots used Thursday.
“All four players and myself included all agreed that they all felt most comfortable with Cameron and Logan at one and Will and Alex at two and I thought if they are comfortable with that and I am comfortable with it then we aren’t going to rock that boat,” Bigsby said.
Fremont hosts Papillion La Vista and Lincoln Southwest for a triangular Friday starting at 2 p.m.
