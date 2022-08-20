Tigers bring back two state qualifiers

Fremont will look to its two returning state qualifiers to anchor this year’s girls golf squad.

The Tigers bring back Ansley Giesselmann and Emma Benson, who both ended last season at the Class A state tournament.

“It’s a team with two returning state qualifiers, but then some inexperience behind that and it takes four good scores to be competitive, so we’ll be searching for someone to fill in behind Ansley and Emma,” said Fremont coach Matt Burg.

Giesselmann turned in a +5, 77, at the opening tournament of the fall at Miracle Hills Thursday to finish sixth. It was the first time Giesselmann had broken 80 in varsity play as a Tiger.

“Ansley played really well right out of the gate,” Burg said. “Other than her last hole, she avoided anything larger than a bogey and that was a really good, clean first round for her.”

Conquering into the length of the courses on Fremont schedule was a goal for the sophomore.

“She’s worked really hard to add a lot of distance,” Burg said. “She just didn’t hit it as long as everyone else last year, so she was hitting longer irons and hybrids into greens that other girls were hitting short irons and wedges into, so the added distance is going to help her a lot.”

Benson turned in the second lowest round for Fremont Thursday with a +29, 101.

She was followed by Brynne McDermott, who shot 107, Mara Huss at 115 and Zoey Kallio with a 119.

Fremont finished 10th in the team standings, shooting +112 as a team.

“First meet out, we’re still working to shake the rust out,” Burg said.

Fremont continues its season Monday at the Norfolk Country Club in a triangular with Columbus and Norfolk.