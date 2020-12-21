Tigers caged after hot start

OMAHA - Fremont kept pace with Papillion-La Vista for one frame, but couldn’t maintain its scoring output in a 71-50 loss to the Monarchs Saturday.
The Tigers scored 21 points in the opening eight minutes of action and then were held to 29 points over the course of the next three quarters including just 15 points in the second half.
Carter Sintek carried the scoring load for the Tigers in the first quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the opening stanza.
Papillon outscored Fremont 22-14 in the second quarter to take a 45-35 lead into the intermission.
“We just have too many mental breakdowns and mislaps on the defensive side and then offensively they took away our drive and we just have to be able to make shots and have a plan B when they take away our drive,” Fremont coach Joe Tynon said.
The Tigers were held to five points in the third quarter with Drew Sellon knocking down the only basket of the frame on a 3-point shot as part of his 11 point effort.
“They took away the drive, we weren’t able to get inside out three’s and just the pace of the game, we didn’t get into a good flow,” Tynon said. “When we missed shots, they rebounded and we didn’t get back in transition and they were able to get some easy ones.”
The Monarchs led 18 points going into the final quarter.
Fremont (0-6) did go 14 of 18 from the free line, an improvement of Friday’s 18 of 38 performance at the charity stripe in an 81-72 loss to Omaha Burke, which Tynon said was something the group hopes to build off of.
The Tigers fell behind early in their Friday night clash, trailing 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and 44-24 at halftime.
Fremont surged in the second half, closing the gap to 56-43 going into the final quarter and put up 29 points in the final eight minutes of play.
Sellon led the Tigers with 20 points, knocking down four of his six shots from behind the arc, while Sintek added 19 points.
Fremont returns to the court after Christmas break as the No. 12 seed in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, traveling to No. 5 seed Kearney at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
