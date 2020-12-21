Tigers caged after hot start

OMAHA - Fremont kept pace with Papillion-La Vista for one frame, but couldn’t maintain its scoring output in a 71-50 loss to the Monarchs Saturday.

The Tigers scored 21 points in the opening eight minutes of action and then were held to 29 points over the course of the next three quarters including just 15 points in the second half.

Carter Sintek carried the scoring load for the Tigers in the first quarter, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the opening stanza.

Papillon outscored Fremont 22-14 in the second quarter to take a 45-35 lead into the intermission.

“We just have too many mental breakdowns and mislaps on the defensive side and then offensively they took away our drive and we just have to be able to make shots and have a plan B when they take away our drive,” Fremont coach Joe Tynon said.

The Tigers were held to five points in the third quarter with Drew Sellon knocking down the only basket of the frame on a 3-point shot as part of his 11 point effort.