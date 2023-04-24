Fremont girls soccer team ran its win-streak up to three games Saturday morning, tallying a season-high five goals in a shutout win over Grand Island on the turf at Fremont Middle School.

“We’ve been working a lot on possession and just at the right time, it’s starting to show as we enter district play,” said Fremont coach Mark Manning. “We’ve always worked possession, but every game they gain a little bit more confidence and patience in knowing that they don’t always have to go drive the ball through the net, if they wait for the right opportunity the goals will just start to happen.

Jennifer Tenney got the scoring explosion started finding the back of the net off a feed from Cecily Barcenas.

Olivia Fedde extended the lead to 2-0 then Zeta Kromah capped Fremont’s first-half scoring a minute later to set the halftime score at 3-0.

Annalyse Bigsby tallied both second half goals for the Tigers to seal the 5-0 victory.

It’s the second-straight win over the Islander for the Tigers after they knocked off Grand Island in the Heartland Athletic Conference bronze championship game. Prior to last week, Fremont had gone 1-7 in it’s first eight games. They racked up wins over Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast to start the week before the back-to-back wins over Grand Island.

“It’s tough when you go through the number of games that we did where you’re losing games, but it’s nice to know that girls never got to the point where they gave up on themselves,” Manning said. “They kept believing and finally, bit by bit, they gained their own momentum.”

Now at 5-7, Fremont will host Lincoln Pius X in the regular season finale Tuesday before postseason play hits.