Tigers fall just short in home opener

Fremont volleyball rallied from match point to force a fifth set, but couldn't overcome Lincoln North Star Thursday night, losing 3-2 (17-25, 25-20, 19-25, 28-26, 19-17)

"We just make a lot of inexperienced errors and we're getting better," said coach Andrew Wehrli. "I thought we improved even though the outcome wasn't what we wanted."

After trading wins for the first three sets of the night, the Gators looked poised to escaped Fremont with a 3-1 win, going up 24-18 in the fourth set.

Fremont wanted to play a little more volleyball.

The Tigers rattled off eight-straight points to tie the match at 24-24, leveling the game on a Gator attack error.

"That was the longest we'd played together all year, meaning its the longest that everyone did their job for any series of points," Wehrli said. "We're kind of in the bubble of where kids are still learning how to play at the varsity level, so we are struggling to consistently do our job all the time and trust the person in front of you."

Fremont fought off two more match points before finding two consecutive points at 28-26, winning the set on a Lincoln North Star attacking error.

The Tigers took control of the fifth and final set with another run, this one lasting four points, to lead 11-9.

Fremont's was inches away from closing out the game, leading 14-11, but allowed three-straight Gator points. North Star used the momentum to take the final set in extra points.

All three of Fremont's non-tournament matches have gone to five sets this year with the Tigers emerging victorious in one, a 3-2 win over Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.

"Some of it is, this group hasn't played together," Wehrli said. "You can tell when teams have played together for a while and we've got three kids with varsity experience from last year and everyone else is new."

Fremont will play in the Millard West Invitational Saturday. The Tigers start the first of its three games at 10 a.m.