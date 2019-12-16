BELLEVUE — Fremont High School captured second place Saturday during the Chieftain Duals at Bellevue East High School.
The Tigers finished 4-1 during the tournament. Fremont beat Omaha Westside 54-20, York 46-29 and Gretna 38-26. Fremont tied the host school, but won due tiebreaker.
North Platte, who went 5-0 in duals to win the championship, handed the Tigers their only loss 60-23.
Bellevue East was third while Gretna was fourth. Westside and York were fifth and sixth, respectively.
After a dual Monday night at Lincoln Southeast (results not available at press time), the Tigers will host Omaha Northwest in a dual at 7 Thursday night.
Results
Fremont defeated Omaha Westside 54-20
126—Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) over Minh M. Nguyen (Omaha Westside) Fall 3:04
132—Michael J. Meyers (Omaha Westside) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) TF 17-1
138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Zach Schweigart (Omaha Westside) Fall 2:45
145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:46
152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) Fall 4:39
160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170—Double Forfeit
182—Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 1:33
195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Ryan D. Zatechka (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:55
285—Kade Richardson (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106—Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) over Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) Fall 3:57
113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Sam Johnson (Omaha Westside) Fall 3:44
120—Kooper Brandle (Omaha Westside) over Jarren Hammond (Fremont) Dec 10-7
North Platte defeated Fremont 60-23
132—Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) Fall 2:49
138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145—Raymen Riley (North Platte) over Justin Leon (Fremont) Fall 1:57
152—Luke Rathjen (North Platte) over Jacob Marsh (Fremont) Fall 1:16
160—Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) over Thomas Wentz (Fremont) Fall 5:08
170—Jaden Dike (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182—Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 0:32
195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Gus Kreber (North Platte) Fall 1:58
220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) Fall 1:28
285—Jacob Kohler (North Platte) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Fall 0:51
106—Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) Fall 1:39
113—Drue Huntsman (North Platte) over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) Fall 1:29
120—Jarren Hammond (Fremont) over Drake Miles (North Platte) Fall 2:19
126—Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) Fall 3:22
Fremont’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike
Fremont defeated Bellevue East 39-39 (Tie Breaker: firstPts: 11.0 vs. 12.0)
138—Jacob Francois (Bellevue East) over Brian Bishop (Fremont) Fall 3:49
145—Caelan Hester (Bellevue East) over Justin Leon (Fremont) Fall 0:37
152—Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East) over Jacob Marsh (Fremont) Fall 1:28
160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over James Larson (Bellevue East) Dec 9-3
170—Ashton Evans (Bellevue East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182—Seth Redding (Fremont) over Rayden Thompson (Bellevue East) Fall 1:25
195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Dalton Hike (Bellevue East) Fall 1:15
220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Dylan Hayes (Bellevue East) Fall 1:25
285—Preston Welch (Bellevue East) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Dec 6-3
106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Alex Espinoza (Bellevue East) Fall 1:16
113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Josh Conway (Bellevue East) Fall 4:40
120—Jarren Hammond (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126—Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) Fall 2:30
132—Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) Fall 1:23
Fremont defeated York 46-29
106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Haden Powers (York) Fall 0:49
120—Thomas Ivey (York) over Jarren Hammond (Fremont) DQ
126—Kaleb Eliker (York) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) TF 20-4
132—Felix Bernal (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138—Nate Streeter-Myers (York) over Brian Bishop (Fremont) Fall 4:00
145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Damon Rasmussen (York) Fall 3:41
160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over Chase Cotton (York) Maj 13-2
170—Kobe Lyons (York) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182—Kaden Lyons (York) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 3:29
195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Trenton Arndt (York) Fall 1:16
220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Peyton Albers (York) Fall 0:30
285—Double Forfeit
Fremont defeated Gretna 38-26
152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Sam Ingledue (Gretna) Dec 7-2
160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over John Weed (Gretna) Maj 12-3
170—Double Forfeit
182—Seth Redding (Fremont) over Tim Kula (Gretna) Dec 11-7
195—Jackson Arend (Gretna) over Benny Alfaro (Fremont) Fall 3:23
220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Breken Heiman (Gretna) Fall 5:10
285—Caleb Hardy (Gretna) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Dec 5-3
106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113—Ayden Hall (Gretna) over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) Fall 5:20
120—Brandon Stalker (Gretna) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126—Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) over Josh Arend (Gretna) Fall 6:07
132—Dylan Shelden (Gretna) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) TF 15-0
138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Josh Otto (Gretna) Maj 9-1
145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Keegan McArtor (Gretna) Fall 1:02