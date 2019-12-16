Sebastian Villagomez

Fremont High School senior Sebastian Villagomez competes against Grant Moraski of Bellevue West during the John McMullen Invitational earlier this month. Villagomez won two matches Saturday at the Chieftain Duals at Bellevue East High School.

BELLEVUE — Fremont High School captured second place Saturday during the Chieftain Duals at Bellevue East High School.

The Tigers finished 4-1 during the tournament. Fremont beat Omaha Westside 54-20, York 46-29 and Gretna 38-26. Fremont tied the host school, but won due tiebreaker.

North Platte, who went 5-0 in duals to win the championship, handed the Tigers their only loss 60-23.

Bellevue East was third while Gretna was fourth. Westside and York were fifth and sixth, respectively.

After a dual Monday night at Lincoln Southeast (results not available at press time), the Tigers will host Omaha Northwest in a dual at 7 Thursday night.

Results

Fremont defeated Omaha Westside 54-20

126—Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) over Minh M. Nguyen (Omaha Westside) Fall 3:04

132—Michael J. Meyers (Omaha Westside) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) TF 17-1

138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Zach Schweigart (Omaha Westside) Fall 2:45

145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Cannon L. McCarty (Omaha Westside) Fall 1:46

152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Tavian Thomas (Omaha Westside) Fall 4:39

160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170—Double Forfeit

182—Cole D. Haberman (Omaha Westside) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 1:33

195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Ryan D. Zatechka (Omaha Westside) Fall 0:55

285—Kade Richardson (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106—Logan W. Edwards (Omaha Westside) over Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) Fall 3:57

113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Sam Johnson (Omaha Westside) Fall 3:44

120—Kooper Brandle (Omaha Westside) over Jarren Hammond (Fremont) Dec 10-7

North Platte defeated Fremont 60-23

132—Skyler Geier-Dodson (North Platte) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) Fall 2:49

138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145—Raymen Riley (North Platte) over Justin Leon (Fremont) Fall 1:57

152—Luke Rathjen (North Platte) over Jacob Marsh (Fremont) Fall 1:16

160—Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) over Thomas Wentz (Fremont) Fall 5:08

170—Jaden Dike (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182—Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 0:32

195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Gus Kreber (North Platte) Fall 1:58

220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) Fall 1:28

285—Jacob Kohler (North Platte) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Fall 0:51

106—Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) Fall 1:39

113—Drue Huntsman (North Platte) over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) Fall 1:29

120—Jarren Hammond (Fremont) over Drake Miles (North Platte) Fall 2:19

126—Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) Fall 3:22

Fremont’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsmanlike

Fremont defeated Bellevue East 39-39 (Tie Breaker: firstPts: 11.0 vs. 12.0)

138—Jacob Francois (Bellevue East) over Brian Bishop (Fremont) Fall 3:49

145—Caelan Hester (Bellevue East) over Justin Leon (Fremont) Fall 0:37

152—Dalton Flibotte (Bellevue East) over Jacob Marsh (Fremont) Fall 1:28

160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over James Larson (Bellevue East) Dec 9-3

170—Ashton Evans (Bellevue East) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182—Seth Redding (Fremont) over Rayden Thompson (Bellevue East) Fall 1:25

195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Dalton Hike (Bellevue East) Fall 1:15

220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Dylan Hayes (Bellevue East) Fall 1:25

285—Preston Welch (Bellevue East) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Dec 6-3

106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Alex Espinoza (Bellevue East) Fall 1:16

113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Josh Conway (Bellevue East) Fall 4:40

120—Jarren Hammond (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126—Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) Fall 2:30

132—Daniel DeRosier (Bellevue East) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) Fall 1:23

Fremont defeated York 46-29

106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113—Orlando Estrada (Fremont) over Haden Powers (York) Fall 0:49

120—Thomas Ivey (York) over Jarren Hammond (Fremont) DQ

126—Kaleb Eliker (York) over Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) TF 20-4

132—Felix Bernal (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138—Nate Streeter-Myers (York) over Brian Bishop (Fremont) Fall 4:00

145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Damon Rasmussen (York) Fall 3:41

160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over Chase Cotton (York) Maj 13-2

170—Kobe Lyons (York) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182—Kaden Lyons (York) over Seth Redding (Fremont) Fall 3:29

195—Benny Alfaro (Fremont) over Trenton Arndt (York) Fall 1:16

220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Peyton Albers (York) Fall 0:30

285—Double Forfeit

Fremont defeated Gretna 38-26

152—Jacob Marsh (Fremont) over Sam Ingledue (Gretna) Dec 7-2

160—Thomas Wentz (Fremont) over John Weed (Gretna) Maj 12-3

170—Double Forfeit

182—Seth Redding (Fremont) over Tim Kula (Gretna) Dec 11-7

195—Jackson Arend (Gretna) over Benny Alfaro (Fremont) Fall 3:23

220—Garret Moser (Fremont) over Breken Heiman (Gretna) Fall 5:10

285—Caleb Hardy (Gretna) over Kade Richardson (Fremont) Dec 5-3

106—Jacob Knudsen (Fremont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113—Ayden Hall (Gretna) over Orlando Estrada (Fremont) Fall 5:20

120—Brandon Stalker (Gretna) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126—Sebastian Villagomez (Fremont) over Josh Arend (Gretna) Fall 6:07

132—Dylan Shelden (Gretna) over Felix Bernal (Fremont) TF 15-0

138—Brian Bishop (Fremont) over Josh Otto (Gretna) Maj 9-1

145—Justin Leon (Fremont) over Keegan McArtor (Gretna) Fall 1:02

