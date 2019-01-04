LINCOLN — Trevin Escamilla and Cody Carlson won championship Friday to lead Fremont High School in the Gator Wrestling Invitational at Lincoln North Star.
Kearney won the team title with 207 points while Omaha Central was second with 169. The Tigers finished one point behind the Eagles. Elkhorn South was fourth in the 11-team meet with 106.
“I thought we wrestled better this week, but we still lost a couple of close matches,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said. “It is definitely frustrating to come within one point of second place, but our team goal was to finish in the top three and we were able to achieve that.”
Escamilla won the title at 220. After receiving a bye, he won three contested matches, including a pin of Michael Cisneros of Lincoln Pius in 2:37.
“Trevin had an outstanding tournament,” Wilcox said. “He pinned a tough Pius kid, who placed ahead of him last week.”
Carlson, after finishing second at the Tom Dineen Invitational last week, won the championship at 126. The senior opened with a bye and then won two matches by pins. In the finals, he earned an 11-3 major decision over Gage Ferguson of Kearney.
“Cody got back on track with a major decision in the finals against a solid Kearney opponent,” Wilcox said.
Kade Richardson of the Tigers was the runner-up at 285. He won his first two matches by pins before losing by a fall (1:18) to Jacob Frezell-McClinton of Omaha Central.
Sebastian Villagomez was third at 106. He won his first match by pin before losing by a pin. He responded with consecutive victories, including a 9-7 decision over Arian Alai of Central in the third-place match.
“Sebastian continues to wrestle well,” Wilcox said.
Carlos Ahumada went 3-1 on the day. He beat Jacob Reiber of Lincoln Pius 7-4 in the third-place match of 113 pounds. Teammate Noah Molzahn was also third at 138. He went 3-1, including an 12-3 major decision over Grant Kingston of Elkhorn South in his final match.
Tommy Wentz was third at 152. After receiving a bye, the sophomore went 3-1 in contested matches. Garret Moser was third at 195 while Kayden Garges placed fourth at 182.
“The goal for us is to keep getting better every day and to improve our performance every week,” Wilcox said. “Compared to last week, I feel that we did both. We have a tough group of guys who are committed to achieving individual and team goals. If someone doesn’t have the best individual performance, I know they will be motivated to get better at practice.”
The Tigers will compete Jan. 12 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln Northeast.