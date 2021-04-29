Tigers post best team score since 2016 at Capital City Invite

The Fremont golf team put together its best team score since 2016 in a runner-up finish at the Capital City Invite Thursday.

The Tigers shot 334 as a group—four shots off of North Platte and Beatrice, who tied for first—with three golfers earning medalist finishes in the Highland Division.

“Today was a great team effort., consistent play from all five guys,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said. “This is really the effort we have been waiting for all season. It was a good combination of the right course and some good weather.”

Carson Vecera, Alex Riessen and Tyler Show all carded an 83 on the day, shooting 11 over par and occupying the 12th, 13th and 14th places in the Top 15.

Grady Moeller entered the clubhouse with a +13, 85, but missed out on the final medalist spot, losing out in a scorecard playoff.

Beau Shanahan turned in an 87—his best round of the season—but did not factor into the team score.

Fremont will take part in a quad Monday at River Wilds in Blair Monday, May 10, for their next round on the links.

“We just have to make sure this isn’t our season peak,” Burg said. “The guys still have a few goals out there that they want to achieve.”

