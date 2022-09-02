Tigers split with No. 4 Lincoln East

Fremont softball secured a doubleheader split against No. 4 Lincoln East Thursday night, winning 7-4 in the night cap after dropping the opener 3-0.

After being held to just three hits in game one, the Tigers (8-4) had three hits by the third inning in the second game.

A Tatum Moore homer in the bottom of the second tied the game at 1-1 after the Spartans put its first run up with a long ball in the top half of the inning.

Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the third from Ella Cooper and Maggie McClain loaded the bases then brought in two runs with McClain's line drive to center bringing in Jenna McClain and Zoey Bisson, who reached on an error and a hit by pitch respectively.

Lincoln East closed the gap in the top of the fourth with an RBI single only for Fremont to put up two more runs in the bottom half.

Emma Tucker launched a first pitch bomb to center as the lead-off batter. Cooper came through with an RBI double to set the lead at 5-2.

The Spartans didn't fold, answering with a two-run shot of its own in the fifth to once again make it a one run ball game.

A pair of home runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Fremont some breathing room with Jenna McClain and Cooper both exiting the yard.

Cooper sealed the win in the circle with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the sixth, finishing off the complete game effort with six K's.

A home run also proved to be the difference in the opening game of the doubleheader.

After six scoreless frames from Cooper and East starter Jordan Bussey - the duo combined for 29 strikeouts with the Tigers' pitcher notching 15 - a pair of errors ulimately led to Fremont's undoing.

The Spartans alternated between reaching on an error and striking out to put a pair of runners on with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Berkley Hatten launched the 2-2 pitch from cooper over the left field fence to set the final score at 3-0.

Fremont was held to just three hits in the loss, two coming from Moore.

Fremont will play in the Columbus Invitational Saturday, starting with games against Lincoln Northeast and Norfolk.