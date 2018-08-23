With five returning starters, the Fremont High School varsity boys tennis team packs much of the firepower from last year’s 4-4 squad that finished fourth in the Heartland Athletic Conference and tied for 10th-place at the Class A state tournament.
Yet, for all that experience, there’s a certain piece still missing: a sixth starter.
As a result, solidifying the starting lineup will be the top priority for Fremont Coach Justin Bigsby as he navigates his team through the 2018 season.
“We have to find the right lineup earlier than we did last year,” said Bigsby. “We have some options to work with, now we just need to find the right one and stick with it. Last year we didn’t settle into the right lineup until it was almost too late.”
Although Bigsby has yet to name his official starting lineup, four varsity spots appear to be pretty secure.
Sophomore Alex Bigsby, who posted an 18-12 record while playing No. 1 singles last year, will compete in both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches this fall. He won a match at the 2017 state tournament as the No. 6 seed in No. 1 singles.
“Alex has played a lot of tennis since last season and has raised the level of his game,” Justin Bigsby said about his son. “Even though he’s the youngest player on varsity, I think he’s much more prepared this season to assume the burden of being and playing the best. That being said, I think his teammates are more prepared to step-up this season as well.”
Seniors Austin Callahan, who finished 2017 with a 6-3 record playing in the No. 2 singles slot, Brennan Callahan and Justin Pemberton will also play both singles and doubles matches this fall. Brennan Callahan and Pemberton compiled a 6-6 record playing No. 1 doubles last year.
“The Callahan brothers are both in the best shape of their high school careers,” Coach Bigsby said, “and Justin Pemberton is looking very good so far this preseason.”
With the Tigers set to open their season at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational this Saturday, Justin Bigsby said he’s going to shake-up his lineup a bit. The coach said Brennan Callahan will play in the No. 1 singles slot and Pemberton will play No. 2 singles, while Alex Bigsby and Austin Callahan will play No. 1 doubles.
The No. 2 doubles team, however, appears a little less settled. Senior Jacob Friedrich, who posted a 4-4 mark while playing in the No. 2 doubles position in 2017, will compete with senior Kayl Ritthaler, junior Avery Martin and sophomore Shane Miller for the last two varsity spots Coach Bigsby said.
“In essence, if we can find the right spot for each player, I think we can put together a very solid season,” Bigsby said. “We have some options that we’re throwing around, but nothing is set in stone yet. My goal is to have our lineup solidified by the time we host the Fremont Invite on Sept. 8.”
In the meantime, Coach Bigsby said he will be looking for consistency.
“Once our season begins, we pretty much play every other day,” Bigsby said. “It can be tough to maintain consistency when you’re playing that much. So I need to make sure I’m keeping the guys fresh and rested during the tougher parts of our schedule without sacrificing practice time. It’ll be a balancing act of sorts.”
The steady improvement he’s seen in his top eight players has Coach Bigsby very optimistic about the 2018 season.
“I think these guys all know that we have a chance to improve on our results from last year,” Bigsby said. “And since we are so senior-laden this year, there’s a little bit of a sense of urgency to get it done this year. As long as we channel that in the right way, I think we can have a very good season.”