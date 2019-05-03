Lincoln High spoiled Fremont High School’s final home girls tennis dual of the season on Thursday.
The Links got off to a quick start and went on to defeat the Tigers 8-1.
Katie Smith and Avery Smith of the Links held off a late charge by Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson to down the Tigers 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.
“We got off to a bit of a slow start in our doubles matches,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “Elise and Hannah got down 0-5 early and were able to weather the storm a bit. Unfortunately, they dug themselves too big of a hole. In the run they made, they did a better job of keeping the ball away from the net.”
Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser accounted for Fremont’s win when they beat Madalyn Brandt and Emily Smith 9-7 at No. 2 doubles.
“Miiah and Lexie showed great toughness in their come-from-behind win,” Larsen said. “They were down 2-7 before winning seven-straight games. They stuck with their game plan and did a great job of cutting down their unforced errors.”
Emma Bergmeyer and Baylor Pope of the Links downed Anna Baskova and Payton Eyler 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Baskova fell 8-0 at No. 1 singles to Bergmeyer. Glosser lost 8-1 to Katie Smith at No. 2 while Vakiner suffered an 8-2 setback to Avery Smith at No. 3. At No. 4, Pope beat Wilson 8-0 while Brandt upended Eyler 8-3 at No. 5. Emily Schmidt of the LH beat Jules Schmidt 8-4 at No. 6.
“In our singles matches, we weren’t consistent enough from the baseline,” Larsen said. “We left a lot of points out on the court due to errors.”
The Tigers close their dual season at 3 Monday afternoon against Lincoln Northeast at the Wood Tennis Center.
The FHS junior varsity recently hosted an invitational.
At No. 1 singles, Mackenzie Kirby compiled a 3-1 pool play record. She beat Lauren Hubert of Omaha Skutt 6-1, Taylor Erickson of Bellevue East 6-1 and Meg Carney of Elkhorn 6-2. She lost 6-4 to Mackenzie Enderlin of Columbus.
At No. 2 singles, Elise Estudillo of the Tigers went 4-0 in pool play. Her wins included 6-1 against Sara Heskin of Skutt, 6-1 over Chelsea Molina of Millard South and 6-2 over Avery Sufficool of Elkhorn. She also beat Abby Mrsny of Norfolk.
Lily Cudly of the Tigers went 3-1 at No. 3 singles. She defeated Marianne Timmins of Bellevue East 6-0, Stephanie Amend of Lincoln Southwest 6-1 and Sarah Massman of Columbus 7-6 (7-5). Her lone loss was a 7-5 setback to Tessa Magner of Papiillion-La Vista South.
Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Jules Schmidt and Grace Blick went 4-0 in pool play. They downed Jenna Miller and Kylie Seeger of Millard South 6-3, Kaylee Adzafui and Sharon Guchu of Bellevue East 6-1, Emma Heglin and Lauren Kemp of Skutt 6-1 and Abbey Dittmer and Sydney Reynolds of Norfolk 6-3.
Adisyn Mendlik and Lexie Langley also went 4-0 at No. 2 doubles. They beat Hope Fossum and Paeton Coler of Norfolk 6-4, Damaris Cuevas and Callie Seeger of Millard South 6-2, Emily Guthmiller and Karissa Patera of Lincoln Southwest 6-0 and Abby Brune and Ally Limely of Elkhorn 6-0.
At No. 3, the Tigers rotated the trio of Emma Storms Katie Johnson and Madi Huss. They finished 1-3. Storms and Johnson accounted for the win with a 6-3 victory over Erica Fenn and Madi Cushing of Skutt.