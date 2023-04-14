Fremont tennis was practically perfect Friday at the Omaha Northwest Invite.

The Tigers swept through all four divisions, going 12-0 to take home the team trophy.

Three out of the four championship matches were also clean sweeps.

Nora Pentel at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles Abbie Bigsby and Becca Baker and No. 2 doubles Bethany Miller all earned 8-0 wins in their final matches of the day.

Pentel staged a five-game comeback in her opening round match, recovering from an 6-3 deficit to claim an 8-6 win in the first round.

Kate Denker at No. 2 singles put away her match 8-3.

The Tigers junior varsity squad also went 19-1 at the Lincoln Northeast Invite to take home the team title as well.

Fremont will travel to Columbus Tuesday for a dual with the Discoverers.